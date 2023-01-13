Knecht and the Northern Colorado Bears visit conference foe Portland State

Northern Colorado Bears (5-12, 0-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (5-12, 0-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dalton Knecht and the Northern Colorado Bears take on Jorell Saterfield and the Portland State Vikings on Saturday.

The Vikings are 4-1 in home games. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 14.6 assists per game led by Cameron Parker averaging 5.8.

The Bears are 0-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky shooting 35.7% from deep. Langston Reynolds paces the Bears shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Vikings and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saterfield is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Parker is averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Knecht is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. Daylen Kountz is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

