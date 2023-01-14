BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Kenney scores 28 in…

Kenney scores 28 in Bryant’s 87-81 win over New Hampshire

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 28 points as Bryant beat New Hampshire 87-81 on Saturday.

Kenney shot 9 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2 America East Conference). Antwan Walker added 19 points while going 8 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Charles Pride was 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Wildcats (8-9, 3-2) were led by Clarence O. Daniels II, who posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. New Hampshire also got 21 points and three steals from Nick Johnson. In addition, Kyree Brown finished with 14 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Bryant plays Thursday against NJIT at home, while New Hampshire visits UMBC on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up