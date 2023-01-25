Juozapaitis and Maine host UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-4, 5-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-12, 1-5 America East) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-4, 5-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-12, 1-5 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 21 points in Maine’s 78-57 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears are 4-3 in home games. Maine is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The River Hawks are 5-2 in conference play. UMass-Lowell averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. Juozapaitis is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

