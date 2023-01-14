BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Johnson helps Bellarmine rout Florida Gulf Coast 61-41

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson scored 14 points and Bellarmine cruised to a 61-41 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Johnson was 6-of-12 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Knights (8-11, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz added 11 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Alec Pfriem made three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Cyrus Largie led the Eagles (13-6, 3-3) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Catto also scored 11.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Bellarmine visits Austin Peay while FGCU hosts Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

