James Madison hosts UL Monroe following Blackmon’s 35-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-8, 5-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-8, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the James Madison Dukes after Jamari Blackmon scored 35 points in UL Monroe’s 86-82 overtime win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes have gone 7-2 in home games. James Madison is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Warhawks are 6-3 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Dukes and Warhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Blackmon is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Tyreke Locure is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.