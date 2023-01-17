Indiana State hosts Bradley following Deen’s 21-point outing

Bradley Braves (12-7, 5-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-6, 6-2 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves (12-7, 5-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-6, 6-2 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Duke Deen scored 21 points in Bradley’s 86-61 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 7-2 at home. Indiana State is eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Braves have gone 5-3 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks second in the MVC shooting 35.9% from deep. Zek Montgomery leads the Braves shooting 48.4% from 3-point range.

The Sycamores and Braves face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Deen is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists. Malevy Leons is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

