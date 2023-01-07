Hartford faces Sacred Heart on 6-game road slide

Hartford Hawks (4-12) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-9, 2-1 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred…

Hartford Hawks (4-12) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-9, 2-1 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -13.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford will look to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Hawks take on Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers are 3-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC scoring 70.2 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Hartford ranks second in the DI Independent with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Pano Pavlidis averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is averaging 9.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Michael Dunne is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 8.3 points. Briggs McClain is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

