Harris leads Charleston Southern against Radford after 34-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-9, 3-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-9, 3-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-9, 3-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-9, 3-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the Radford Highlanders after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 34 points in Charleston Southern’s 106-69 win over the High Point Panthers.

The Highlanders are 5-1 on their home court. Radford scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 3-2 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

Harris is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

