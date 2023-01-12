SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Harrell scores 15, Texas State takes down Arkansas State

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 11:07 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Mason Harrell scored 15 points to help Texas State defeat Arkansas State 61-58 on Thursday night.

Harrell also had five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Tyler Morgan added nine points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Davion Sykes recorded eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the field.

The Red Wolves (9-9, 1-4) were led by Terrance Ford Jr., who posted 15 points and five steals. Markise Davis added 13 points and six rebounds for Arkansas State. In addition, Caleb Fields finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

