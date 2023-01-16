Harkless leads UNLV against Utah State

UNLV Rebels (12-5, 1-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-4, 3-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (12-5, 1-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-4, 3-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces the Utah State Aggies after Elijah Harkless scored 33 points in UNLV’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 in home games. Utah State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 1-4 in conference play. UNLV averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 12-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Aggies and Rebels match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Luis Rodriguez is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Harkless is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

