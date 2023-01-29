Grambling plays Alcorn State, aims for 9th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (9-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (13-7, 6-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (9-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (13-7, 6-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Alcorn State looking to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Grambling has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 6-2 in conference play. Alcorn State is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers and Braves meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.7 points for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

