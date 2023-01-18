Georgia Southern hosts Blackmon and UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Jamari Blackmon scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 61-58 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Georgia Southern has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warhawks are 4-2 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.5% from deep. Langston leads the Warhawks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Eagles and Warhawks face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Thomas Howell is averaging 9.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

