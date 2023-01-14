George leads Baylor against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -6.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Keyonte George scored 32 points in Baylor’s 83-78 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bears have gone 7-2 at home. Baylor is ninth in the Big 12 with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Flo Thamba averaging 3.5.

The Cowboys are 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Bears and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. George is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 10.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

