Gainey leads South Carolina Upstate against Longwood after 22-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-8, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-6, 4-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on the Longwood Lancers after Jordan Gainey scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-63 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Lancers have gone 7-1 at home. Longwood is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans are 3-2 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Gainey is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

