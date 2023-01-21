Fresno State Bulldogs face the UNLV Rebels on 3-game losing streak

UNLV Rebels (12-6, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-11, 2-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (12-6, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-11, 2-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State aims to stop its three-game skid when the Bulldogs take on UNLV.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 on their home court. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC in team defense, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Rebels are 1-5 in MWC play. UNLV is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaih Moore is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Luis Rodriguez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Elijah Harkless is shooting 38.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.