Fairleigh Dickinson tops Central Connecticut 88-80

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:26 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Grant Singleton had 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 88-80 victory over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Singleton added five rebounds for the Knights (11-8, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Demetre Roberts scored 18 points and added six assists. Ansley Almonor added 15 points.

Nigel Scantlebury led the Blue Devils (4-15, 2-3), finishing with 23 points, five assists and three steals. Kellen Amos added 19 points and Jay Rodgers scored 12.

Fairleigh Dickinson plays at Stonehill on Monday. Central Connecticut visits Wagner on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

