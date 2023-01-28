Evbuomwan leads Princeton against Yale after 20-point performance

Princeton Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -3; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Yale Bulldogs after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points in Princeton’s 93-90 overtime win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 at home. Yale has a 5-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Tigers are 5-1 in Ivy League play. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 1.9.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: August Mahoney is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.2 points. Matt Knowling is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

Evbuomwan is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.