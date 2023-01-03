Etienne and the Southern Jaguars visit conference foe Prairie View A&M

Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Etienne and the Southern Jaguars take on William Douglas and the Prairie View A&M Panthers in SWAC play Wednesday.

The Panthers are 4-0 on their home court. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Ricky Nelson averaging 2.5.

The Jaguars are 1-0 against conference opponents. Southern averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by P.J. Byrd with 5.8.

The Panthers and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is averaging 15 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Etienne averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Brion Whitley is shooting 36.6% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

