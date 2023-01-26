All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|39
|28
|10
|1
|0
|57
|158
|116
|Reading
|37
|25
|11
|1
|0
|51
|126
|95
|Maine
|35
|22
|11
|1
|1
|46
|132
|102
|Worcester
|40
|20
|17
|3
|0
|43
|136
|136
|Adirondack
|36
|12
|18
|5
|1
|30
|108
|126
|Trois-Rivieres
|38
|14
|22
|2
|0
|30
|107
|138
|Norfolk
|38
|6
|29
|1
|2
|15
|91
|170
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|23
|9
|3
|2
|51
|126
|102
|Greenville
|38
|21
|10
|7
|0
|49
|125
|114
|South Carolina
|35
|22
|9
|3
|1
|48
|127
|96
|Jacksonville
|37
|23
|13
|1
|0
|47
|126
|112
|Atlanta
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|112
|114
|Orlando
|40
|18
|17
|4
|1
|41
|118
|133
|Savannah
|35
|11
|18
|6
|0
|28
|92
|119
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|39
|27
|11
|1
|0
|55
|147
|111
|Cincinnati
|36
|21
|9
|4
|2
|48
|124
|110
|Toledo
|39
|20
|14
|4
|1
|45
|130
|115
|Wheeling
|38
|18
|16
|4
|0
|40
|111
|118
|Kalamazoo
|37
|17
|17
|3
|0
|37
|93
|108
|Fort Wayne
|35
|15
|14
|4
|2
|36
|129
|138
|Iowa
|36
|7
|20
|8
|1
|23
|89
|139
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|38
|30
|7
|1
|0
|61
|160
|79
|Wichita
|40
|23
|14
|3
|0
|49
|135
|113
|Rapid City
|40
|20
|19
|1
|0
|41
|133
|145
|Kansas City
|36
|16
|15
|5
|0
|37
|117
|123
|Utah
|38
|17
|20
|1
|0
|35
|102
|127
|Allen
|37
|16
|20
|1
|0
|33
|109
|135
|Tulsa
|36
|12
|17
|6
|1
|31
|102
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Reading 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3
Florida 3, South Carolina 2
Newfoundland 6, Cincinnati 1
Allen 3, Kansas City 2
Idaho 4, Wichita 1
Utah 3, Rapid City 1
Thursday’s Games
Savannah 5, Orlando 2
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, ppd
Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
