All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 28 10 1 0 57 158 116 Reading 37 25 11 1 0 51 126 95 Maine 35 22 11 1 1 46 132 102 Worcester 40 20 17 3 0 43 136 136 Adirondack 36 12 18 5 1 30 108 126 Trois-Rivieres 38 14 22 2 0 30 107 138 Norfolk 38 6 29 1 2 15 91 170

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 37 23 9 3 2 51 126 102 Greenville 38 21 10 7 0 49 125 114 South Carolina 35 22 9 3 1 48 127 96 Jacksonville 37 23 13 1 0 47 126 112 Atlanta 38 20 14 3 1 44 112 114 Orlando 40 18 17 4 1 41 118 133 Savannah 35 11 18 6 0 28 92 119

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 39 27 11 1 0 55 147 111 Cincinnati 36 21 9 4 2 48 124 110 Toledo 39 20 14 4 1 45 130 115 Wheeling 38 18 16 4 0 40 111 118 Kalamazoo 37 17 17 3 0 37 93 108 Fort Wayne 35 15 14 4 2 36 129 138 Iowa 36 7 20 8 1 23 89 139

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 38 30 7 1 0 61 160 79 Wichita 40 23 14 3 0 49 135 113 Rapid City 40 20 19 1 0 41 133 145 Kansas City 36 16 15 5 0 37 117 123 Utah 38 17 20 1 0 35 102 127 Allen 37 16 20 1 0 33 109 135 Tulsa 36 12 17 6 1 31 102 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Greenville 4, Atlanta 3

Florida 3, South Carolina 2

Newfoundland 6, Cincinnati 1

Allen 3, Kansas City 2

Idaho 4, Wichita 1

Utah 3, Rapid City 1

Thursday’s Games

Savannah 5, Orlando 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, ppd

Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

