All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|35
|25
|9
|1
|0
|51
|143
|104
|Reading
|34
|22
|11
|1
|0
|45
|113
|90
|Maine
|34
|21
|11
|1
|1
|44
|129
|101
|Worcester
|37
|19
|15
|3
|0
|41
|130
|128
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|14
|19
|2
|0
|30
|101
|126
|Adirondack
|33
|10
|17
|5
|1
|26
|93
|117
|Norfolk
|36
|6
|27
|1
|2
|15
|87
|160
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|20
|8
|3
|2
|45
|107
|92
|Jacksonville
|35
|22
|12
|1
|0
|45
|118
|102
|Greenville
|36
|19
|10
|7
|0
|45
|115
|108
|South Carolina
|31
|20
|7
|3
|1
|44
|111
|83
|Atlanta
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|107
|106
|Orlando
|37
|17
|15
|4
|1
|39
|111
|121
|Savannah
|32
|10
|16
|6
|0
|26
|81
|102
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|36
|25
|10
|1
|0
|51
|136
|106
|Cincinnati
|33
|20
|7
|4
|2
|46
|117
|96
|Toledo
|36
|17
|14
|4
|1
|39
|114
|113
|Wheeling
|36
|17
|16
|3
|0
|37
|106
|114
|Fort Wayne
|33
|15
|12
|4
|2
|36
|126
|131
|Kalamazoo
|34
|15
|16
|3
|0
|33
|85
|99
|Iowa
|33
|7
|17
|8
|1
|23
|87
|123
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|35
|28
|6
|1
|0
|57
|145
|72
|Wichita
|37
|21
|13
|3
|0
|45
|124
|107
|Rapid City
|37
|19
|17
|1
|0
|39
|126
|131
|Kansas City
|33
|16
|12
|5
|0
|37
|110
|108
|Tulsa
|33
|11
|15
|6
|1
|29
|96
|124
|Allen
|34
|14
|19
|1
|0
|29
|100
|126
|Utah
|34
|14
|19
|1
|0
|29
|92
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 3, Atlanta 2
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 5, Greenville 3
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
