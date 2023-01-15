DP World Tour Hero Cup Team Scores

Sunday The Abu Dhabi Golf Course Abu Dhabi, UAE Purse: $0 Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72 Ccaptain First Round Four Ball…

Sunday The Abu Dhabi Golf Course Abu Dhabi, UAE Purse: $0 Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72 Ccaptain First Round Four Ball Continental Europe (CET) 3, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 2

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET) def. Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Shane Lowry (GBI), 1up.

Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner (CET) def. Tyrell Hatton and Jordan Smith (GBI), 2up.

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI) vs. Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi (CE), Tie.

Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI) vs. Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET), Tie.

Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk (CET) def. Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre (GBI), 4 and 3.

Saturday Second Round A.M. Foursomes Continental Europe (CET) 8.5, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 6.5

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET) vs. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI), Tie.

Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Tyrell Hatton (GBI) def. Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry (CET), 1 up.

Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET) def. Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI), 3 and 1.

Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre (GBI) def. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk (CET), 1 up.

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi def. Shane Lowry and Seamus Power, 3 and 2.

P.M. Foursomes

Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET) def. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI), 2 and 1.

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI) def. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk (CET), 2 and 1.

Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Jordan Smith def. Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET), 2 and 1.

Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry def. Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up.

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi def. Seamus Power alnd Robert MacIntyre, 2 and 1.

Sunday Final Round Singles Matches Continental Europe (CET) 10.5, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 14.5

Francesco Molinari (C) (CET) def. Shane Lowry (GBI), 3 and 2.

Tommy Fleetwood (C) (GBI) def. Thomas Pieters (CET), 3 and 2.

Tyrrell Hatton (GBI) def. Antoine Rozner (CET), 5 and 4.

Nicolai Hojgaard (CET) def. Seamus Power (GBI), 1 up.

Matt Wallace (GBI) def. Thomas Detry (CET), 2 and 1.

Adrian Meronk (CET) def. Callum Shinkwin (GBI), 2 and 1.

Victor Perez (CET) def. Jordan Smith (GBI), 4 and 2.

Sepp Straka (CET) def. Ewen Ferguson (GBI), 5 and 4.

Robert MacIntyre (GBI) def. Alex Noren (CET), 5 and 3.

Guido Migliozzi (CET) def. Richard Mansel (GBI), 4 and 3.

