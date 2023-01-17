Dishman rallis Middle Tennessee over UAB in overtime 74-73

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Dishman scored 15 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left in overtime…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Dishman scored 15 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left in overtime to rally Middle Tennessee to a 74-73 victory over UAB on Monday night.

Dishman had a dunk with 48 seconds remaining to get the Blue Raiders (11-7, 4-3 Conference USA) within a point. He added eight rebounds. Eli Lawrence scored 13 points with six rebounds and five assists. Camryn Weston scored 11.

The Blazers (13-6, 4-4) were led by Trey Jemison with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Eric Gaines had 15 points and three steals. Gaines made two free throws with five seconds to go to send the game to OT tied at 66 Tavin Lovan contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Middle Tennessee and UAB were tied at 31 at halftime. Dishman had five points in the overtime.

NEXT UP

Middle Tennessee’s next game is Thursday against Charlotte at home, while UAB hosts North Texas on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.