D-Backs minor leaguer Jose Valdez gets 2nd drug suspension

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 4:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez was suspended for 120 games on Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

Valdez was disciplined for the second time under the drug program following a 60-game suspension last Feb. 4, also following a positive test for Stanozolol. He has not pitched in a Dominican Summer League game since 2021.

This was the first suspension of the year under the major and minor league programs.

There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

