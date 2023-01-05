CSU Fullerton visits UC Riverside following Pullin’s 22-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-7, 1-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 2-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-7, 1-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 2-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Zyon Pullin scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 73-72 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Highlanders are 3-1 on their home court. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Pullin averaging 6.9.

The Titans are 1-1 in conference play. CSU Fullerton averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Highlanders and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.4 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

