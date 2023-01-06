SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Crooked rim redux: Another Nuggets delay due to bent rim

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 11:16 PM

DENVER (AP) — For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed because of a crooked rim.

Officials stopped play with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter on Friday night with the Nuggets leading Cleveland 96-82 when Cavaliers players noticed the same rim that caused a 35-minute delay on Sunday night was bent again.

Just like on Sunday, a crew with two orange ladders hustled onto the floor with a wrench and level as the crowd booed loudly. Nuggets coach Michael Malone stormed on the floor, stopped at the foul line, saw the rim was bent, shook his head, and went back to the bench.

Workers used a wrench to fix the problem much quicker than in Denver’s win over Boston on Sunday, with the delay lasting just shy of 10 minutes.

