Cone and Northern Arizona host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-74 overtime victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-2 in home games. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky with 14.5 assists per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.5.

The Bobcats are 2-1 against conference opponents. Montana State is seventh in the Big Sky shooting 34.2% from downtown. Great Osobor paces the Bobcats shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is averaging 17.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Raequan Battle is averaging 16.1 points for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

