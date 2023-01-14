Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against LIU after 27-point game

Long Island Sharks (2-14, 0-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Long Island Sharks (2-14, 0-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -11; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Long Island Sharks after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 68-63 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Red Flash are 5-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Sharks have gone 0-4 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The Red Flash and Sharks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Marko Maletic is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

