Clemson, off to best ACC start since ’96-97, beats Va. Tech

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 12:02 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each scored 13 points, Clemson made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last 26 seconds and the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) hasn’t won its first four in conference play since the 1996-97 season. The Hokies have dropped three straight.

The Tigers’ Joshua Beadle made the second of a two-shot foul following his miss on the first with seven seconds to go for a 68-65 advantage. The Hokies’ Sean Pedulla failed to hit the rim on his 3-point attempt for the chance to tie it.

Grant Basile made four-straight foul shots in a 21-second span and the Hokies lead 58-57 with 5:44 remaining. Hall made a jumper about 90 seconds later and Clemson never trailed again.

Chase Hunter scored 12 points, Brevin Galloway 11 and reserve RJ Godfrey 10 on 4-for5 shooting for Clemson.

Basile scored 17 points, Pedulla 14 and Darius Maddox and Justyn Mutts 11 apiece for the Hokies (11-4, 1-3).

Clemson continues its road trip to face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

