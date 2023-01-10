Cincinnati hosts conference foe East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 AAC) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Javon…

East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 AAC)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Javon Small and the East Carolina Pirates visit David Dejulius and the Cincinnati Bearcats in AAC action Wednesday.

The Bearcats are 9-2 in home games. Cincinnati has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks fourth in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 3.3.

The Bearcats and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is scoring 14.9 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Small is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.