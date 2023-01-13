Chattanooga takes on Samford following Stephens’ 35-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-7, 5-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-7, 5-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Samford Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 35 points in Chattanooga’s 95-76 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in home games. Samford is sixth in the SoCon with 13.0 assists per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 3.2.

The Mocs are 3-2 in conference matchups. Chattanooga scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Mocs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Stephens is averaging 22.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.