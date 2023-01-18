Chappell and the Sacramento State Hornets take on conference foe Idaho State

Sacramento State Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-12, 3-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-12, 3-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brock Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals host Zach Chappell and the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Bengals have gone 4-3 at home. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 33.4% from deep, led by Tommy Ball shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 4-1 in conference matchups. Sacramento State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Chappell is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.2 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.