Central Arkansas Sugar Bears take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on 5-game slide

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-9, 0-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -9.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks to break its five-game skid when the Bears take on FGCU.

The Bears have gone 4-1 at home. Central Arkansas has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles are 1-0 in ASUN play. FGCU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

