Carr, No. 10 Texas Longhorns square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Carr and the No. 10 Texas Longhorns host Kevin Obanor and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns have gone 10-1 in home games. Texas is fourth in the Big 12 with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 6.3.

The Red Raiders are 0-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Obanor is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

