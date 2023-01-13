Carlson and the Utah Utes visit conference foe USC

Utah Utes (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boogie…

Utah Utes (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans host Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes in Pac-12 action.

The Trojans are 8-1 in home games. USC is fifth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Utes are 5-2 in conference matchups. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Trojans and Utes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Carlson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

