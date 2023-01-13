SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Carlson and the Utah…

Carlson and the Utah Utes visit conference foe USC

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah Utes (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans host Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes in Pac-12 action.

The Trojans are 8-1 in home games. USC is fifth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Utes are 5-2 in conference matchups. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Trojans and Utes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Carlson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up