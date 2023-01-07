SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Cameron scores 18, UC Riverside beats CSU Northridge 68-45

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 10:32 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Flynn Cameron had 18 points in UC Riverside’s 68-45 win over CSU Northridge on Saturday night.

Cameron also contributed seven rebounds for the Highlanders (10-6). Kyle Owens scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line. Vladimer Salaridze finished with nine points.

The Matadors (3-12) were led by Dionte Bostick, who posted 11 points. Atin Wright added seven points and two steals for CSU Northridge. Marcel Stevens had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

