Cal Baptist hosts Pinson and New Mexico State

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 1-2 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-8, 0-3 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 69-60 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 in home games. New Mexico State is seventh in the WAC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 1-2 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Pinson is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Joe Quintana is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.7 points. Taran Armstrong is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

