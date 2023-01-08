BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Blanton's 16 lead Eastern…

Blanton’s 16 lead Eastern Kentucky past Liberty 62-59

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 16 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Liberty 62-59 on Sunday.

Blanton also contributed eight rebounds for the Colonels (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Cozart finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Brody Peebles led the Flames (12-5, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Colin Porter added 12 points and two steals for Liberty. The Flames broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Kentucky hosts FGCU while Liberty hosts North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up