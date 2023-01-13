Bellarmine hosts FGCU in conference matchup

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-5, 3-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-5, 3-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-11, 2-3 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Thompson and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on Garrett Tipton and the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN play.

The Knights are 4-4 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 3-2 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Knights. Tipton is averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Thompson is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.7 points. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

