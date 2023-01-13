Baylor plays Oklahoma State following George’s 32-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Keyonte George scored 32 points in Baylor’s 83-78 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bears are 7-2 in home games. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 81.0 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Cowboys are 1-3 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. George is averaging 17.8 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Bryce Thompson is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 11.6 points. Avery Anderson III is averaging 10.4 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

