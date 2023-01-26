PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Appalachian State defeats Georgia State 71-59

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 8:57 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Harcum scored 21 points as Appalachian State beat Georgia State 71-59 on Thursday night.

Harcum added five rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and five steals. Christopher Mantis was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers (9-12, 2-7) were led in scoring by Jamaine Mann, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Brenden Tucker added 11 points for Georgia State. Collin Moore also had 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

