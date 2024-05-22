Mercury hand Aces first loss 98-88

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the two-time defending champion Las Vegas…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces their first loss of the season 98-88 on Tuesday night.

Copper, who had a career-high 38 points in her last game, had 14 in the fourth quarter, none bigger than her driving layup with 42 seconds to play. The Aces, down 15 with 5 1/2 minutes to play, had pulled within 90-88 on Kelsey Plum’s seventh 3-pointer seconds earlier.

Copper added a steal and a layup and Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham both had a pair of free throws as the Mercury scored the last eight points of the game that had 14 lead changes through three quarters.

Sug Sutton added 12 points and Cloud 11 for the Mercury (2-1), who were 16 of 33 on 3-pointers, five by Copper. The Mercury, playing which without Brittney Griner since she broke a toe in training camp, lost 89-80 in their season opener at Las Vegas.

Plum had 27 points for the Aces (2-1), Jackie Young added 23 and A’ja Wilson 21 with 13 rebounds.

DREAM 83, WINGS 78

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 21 points to lead five in double figures and Atlanta rallied in the second half to win its home opener, defeating Dallas 83-78.

The Dream rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit, taking the lead at 63-62 on a Naz Hillmon layup early in the fourth quarter. With seven minutes left, Aerial Powers buried an 18-footer for a 69-64 Atlanta lead.

The teams then traded baskets until a second-chance 3-pointer from Gray gave the Dream a 74-68 lead with five minutes to go. Monique Billings hit two free throws to draw Dallas within 80-76 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Teaira McCowan hit a pair from the line to cut it to 81-78 with 40 seconds left.

With 13 seconds left, McCowan fouled Powers while blocking a layup and Powers made both free throws for a five-point lead. Arike Ogunbowale missed a 3-pointer for Dallas, Powers rebounded, and time ran out.

SPARKS 70, MYSTICS 68

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 20 points, rookie Cameron Brink led a defensive effort that three times did not allow a clear shot in the final possessions and Los Angeles defeated Washington.

With Los Angeles (1-2) leading 67-66, Washington had the ball and called timeout with 24.7 seconds left and nine seconds remaining on the shot clock. They did not get a shot off.

The Sparks then made 3 of 4 free throws and led 70-68 before the Mystics went to Shakira Austin in the paint for the chance to tie the score. Brink stripped her of the ball as she attempted to shoot, then Brink blocked the shot after the loose ball came back to Austin. With 0.3 seconds left, the Mystics inbounded to Austin again in the paint, but she did not get a shot off against Brink’s defense.

The score was tied at 55 entering the fourth quarter, then Stefanie Dolson gave the Sparks the lead for good at 58-55 when she hit a 3-pointer with 9 minutes remaining. Los Angeles went on to lead 65-58 before the Mystics got their first field goal of the final period, a driving layup by Aaliyah Edwards with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

