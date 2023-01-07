2022 Eclipse Awards Finalists

To be announced Thursday, Jan. 26 at The Breakers, Palm Beach, Fla. Two-Year-Old Male — Cave Rock, Forte, Victoria Road…

To be announced Thursday, Jan. 26 at The Breakers, Palm Beach, Fla.

Two-Year-Old Male — Cave Rock, Forte, Victoria Road (IRE)

Two-Year-Old Filly — Leave No Trace, Meditate (IRE), Wonder Wheel

Three-Year-Old Male — Epicenter, Modern Games (IRE), Taiba

Three-Year-Old Filly — Nest, Secret Oath, Tuesday (IRE)

Older Dirt Male — Flightline, Life Is Good, Olympiad

Older Dirt Female — Clairiere, Goodnight Olive, Malathaat

Male Sprinter — Cody’s Wish, Elite Power, Jackie’s Warrior

Female Sprinter — Caravel, Echo Zulu, Goodnight Olive

Male Turf Horse — Modern Games (IRE), Nations Pride (IRE), Rebel’s Romance (IRE)

Female Turf Horse — In Italian (GB), Regal Glory, War Like Goddess

Steeplechase Horse — Down Royal, Hewick (IRE), Snap Decision

Owner — Peter Brant, Godolphin LLC, Klaravich Stables Inc.

Breeder — Godolphin, Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC, Summer Wind Equine

Trainer — Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Todd Pletcher

Jockey — Irad Ortiz, Jr., Flavien Prat, Joel Rosario

Apprentice Jockey — Jeiron Barbosa, Vicente Del-Cid, Jose Antonio Gomez

