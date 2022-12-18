World Cup Winning Coaches

2022 — Lionel Scaloni, Argentina
2018 — Didier Deschamps, France
2014 — x-Joachim Loew, Germany
2010 — Vicente del Bosque, Spain
2006 — Marcello Lippi, Italy
2002 — Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil
1998 — Aime Jacquet, France
1994 — Carlos Alberto Parreira, Brazil
1990 — y-Franz Beckenbauer, Germany
1986 — Carlos Bilardo, Argentina
1982 — Enzo Bearzot, Italy
1978 — Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentina
1974 — y-Helmut Schoen, Germany
1970 — Mario Zagallo, Brazil
1966 — Alf Ramsey, England
1962 — Aymore Moreira, Brazil
1958 — Vicente Feola, Brazil
1954 — y-Sepp Herberger, Germany
1950 — Juan Lopez, Uruguay
1938 — Vittorio Pozzo, Italy
1934 — Vittorio Pozzo, Italy
1930 — Alberto Suppici, Uruguay
x-born in West Germany
y-won title coaching West Germany
