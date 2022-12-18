World Cup Winning Coaches

2022 — Lionel Scaloni, Argentina 2018 — Didier Deschamps, France 2014 — x-Joachim Loew, Germany 2010 — Vicente del Bosque,…

2022 — Lionel Scaloni, Argentina

2018 — Didier Deschamps, France

2014 — x-Joachim Loew, Germany

2010 — Vicente del Bosque, Spain

2006 — Marcello Lippi, Italy

2002 — Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil

1998 — Aime Jacquet, France

1994 — Carlos Alberto Parreira, Brazil

1990 — y-Franz Beckenbauer, Germany

1986 — Carlos Bilardo, Argentina

1982 — Enzo Bearzot, Italy

1978 — Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentina

1974 — y-Helmut Schoen, Germany

1970 — Mario Zagallo, Brazil

1966 — Alf Ramsey, England

1962 — Aymore Moreira, Brazil

1958 — Vicente Feola, Brazil

1954 — y-Sepp Herberger, Germany

1950 — Juan Lopez, Uruguay

1938 — Vittorio Pozzo, Italy

1934 — Vittorio Pozzo, Italy

1930 — Alberto Suppici, Uruguay

x-born in West Germany

y-won title coaching West Germany

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.