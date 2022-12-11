Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Dec. 10 EAST Boston College 74, Albany (NY) 62 Brown 101, Mitchell 45 Buffalo 91, LIU Brooklyn 59 Columbia…

Saturday, Dec. 10

EAST

Boston College 74, Albany (NY) 62

Brown 101, Mitchell 45

Buffalo 91, LIU Brooklyn 59

Columbia 83, UMass 74

Dartmouth 71, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Duquesne 56, Vermont 54

La Salle 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 72

Loyola (Md.) 62, Hofstra 61, OT

Marist 59, American 41

Mount St. Mary’s 63, UMBC 57

NJIT 42, St. Peter’s 38

Providence 77, CCSU 45

Rutgers 76, Hampton 68

Siena 62, Colgate 58

Stony Brook 75, St. Francis (NY) 59

Villanova 82, Saint Joseph’s 59

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 107, Johnson C. Smith 52

Clemson 81, W. Carolina 42

Kennesaw St. 69, Georgia St. 63

Middle Tennessee 69, Memphis 53

NC A&T 110, Johnson & Wales (NC) 40

Northwestern St. 79, Louisiana-Monroe 52

Tennessee Tech 78, Alabama A&M 68

Towson 68, Howard 58

Troy 79, Mercer 73

MIDWEST

Creighton 75, Drake 71

DePaul 81, Northwestern 63

E. Illinois 51, Milwaukee 45

Green Bay 70, N. Dakota St. 52

Iowa 87, Minnesota 64

Marquette 77, Loyola Chicago 53

Nebraska 71, Samford 46

North Dakota 76, Weber St. 54

Notre Dame 108, Merrimack 44

S. Dakota St. 82, Kansas St. 78

S. Indiana 66, E. Michigan 60

W. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67

Youngstown St. 75, Canisius 50

SOUTHWEST

Houston Christian 68, St. Thomas (Texas) 43

Rice 91, Houston 88, 2OT

UTSA 76, Idaho 69

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 97, Seattle 90

Cal Baptist 69, UC Santa Barbara 63

California 83, Pacific 66

E. Washington 65, Tarleton St. 45

Loyola Marymount 71, Utah St. 63

N. Arizona 79, Cal Poly 76, OT

Portland 71, Portland St. 56

Sacramento St. 67, CS Bakersfield 46

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Boise St. 65, OT

San Diego St. 68, San Diego 45

San Francisco 73, Colorado St. 62

UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41

Utah 76, BYU 59

Utah Tech 73, Air Force 70

Utah Valley St. 76, NW Nazarene 72

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.