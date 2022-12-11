Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Dec. 10
EAST
Boston College 74, Albany (NY) 62
Brown 101, Mitchell 45
Buffalo 91, LIU Brooklyn 59
Columbia 83, UMass 74
Dartmouth 71, Monmouth (NJ) 56
Duquesne 56, Vermont 54
La Salle 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 72
Loyola (Md.) 62, Hofstra 61, OT
Marist 59, American 41
Mount St. Mary’s 63, UMBC 57
NJIT 42, St. Peter’s 38
Providence 77, CCSU 45
Rutgers 76, Hampton 68
Siena 62, Colgate 58
Stony Brook 75, St. Francis (NY) 59
Villanova 82, Saint Joseph’s 59
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 107, Johnson C. Smith 52
Clemson 81, W. Carolina 42
Kennesaw St. 69, Georgia St. 63
Middle Tennessee 69, Memphis 53
NC A&T 110, Johnson & Wales (NC) 40
Northwestern St. 79, Louisiana-Monroe 52
Tennessee Tech 78, Alabama A&M 68
Towson 68, Howard 58
Troy 79, Mercer 73
MIDWEST
Creighton 75, Drake 71
DePaul 81, Northwestern 63
E. Illinois 51, Milwaukee 45
Green Bay 70, N. Dakota St. 52
Iowa 87, Minnesota 64
Marquette 77, Loyola Chicago 53
Nebraska 71, Samford 46
North Dakota 76, Weber St. 54
Notre Dame 108, Merrimack 44
S. Dakota St. 82, Kansas St. 78
S. Indiana 66, E. Michigan 60
W. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67
Youngstown St. 75, Canisius 50
SOUTHWEST
Houston Christian 68, St. Thomas (Texas) 43
Rice 91, Houston 88, 2OT
UTSA 76, Idaho 69
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 97, Seattle 90
Cal Baptist 69, UC Santa Barbara 63
California 83, Pacific 66
E. Washington 65, Tarleton St. 45
Loyola Marymount 71, Utah St. 63
N. Arizona 79, Cal Poly 76, OT
Portland 71, Portland St. 56
Sacramento St. 67, CS Bakersfield 46
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Boise St. 65, OT
San Diego St. 68, San Diego 45
San Francisco 73, Colorado St. 62
UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41
Utah 76, BYU 59
Utah Tech 73, Air Force 70
Utah Valley St. 76, NW Nazarene 72
