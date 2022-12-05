Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Sports » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Monday, Dec. 5

EAST

Cornell 89, Hartford 38

Iona 64, LIU Brooklyn 55

New Hampshire 64, Wagner 58

Northeastern 73, Harvard 64

Princeton 71, Towson 54

Siena 54, Binghamton 50

Temple 70, La Salle 56

SOUTH

NC State 65, Georgia 54

Wofford 76, Emory & Henry 54

MIDWEST

Ball St. 85, Saint Louis 51

IUPUI 64, Milwaukee 55

Purdue 76, Michigan St. 71, OT

SOUTHWEST

TCU 70, George Washington 58

FAR WEST

Wyoming 80, N.M. Highlands 24

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up