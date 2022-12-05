Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Dec. 5
EAST
Cornell 89, Hartford 38
Iona 64, LIU Brooklyn 55
New Hampshire 64, Wagner 58
Northeastern 73, Harvard 64
Princeton 71, Towson 54
Siena 54, Binghamton 50
Temple 70, La Salle 56
SOUTH
NC State 65, Georgia 54
Wofford 76, Emory & Henry 54
MIDWEST
Ball St. 85, Saint Louis 51
IUPUI 64, Milwaukee 55
Purdue 76, Michigan St. 71, OT
SOUTHWEST
TCU 70, George Washington 58
FAR WEST
Wyoming 80, N.M. Highlands 24
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.