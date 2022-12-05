Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Dec. 5 EAST Cornell 89, Hartford 38 Iona 64, LIU Brooklyn 55 New Hampshire 64, Wagner 58 Northeastern 73,…

Monday, Dec. 5

EAST

Cornell 89, Hartford 38

Iona 64, LIU Brooklyn 55

New Hampshire 64, Wagner 58

Northeastern 73, Harvard 64

Princeton 71, Towson 54

Siena 54, Binghamton 50

Temple 70, La Salle 56

SOUTH

NC State 65, Georgia 54

Wofford 76, Emory & Henry 54

MIDWEST

Ball St. 85, Saint Louis 51

IUPUI 64, Milwaukee 55

Purdue 76, Michigan St. 71, OT

SOUTHWEST

TCU 70, George Washington 58

FAR WEST

Wyoming 80, N.M. Highlands 24

