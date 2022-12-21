UCF hosts Stetson after Blackmon’s 21-point performance

Stetson Hatters (5-5) at UCF Knights (8-3) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -15; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (5-5) at UCF Knights (8-3)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -15; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the UCF Knights after Jalen Blackmon scored 21 points in Stetson’s 85-66 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Knights are 5-2 in home games. UCF averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Hatters are 2-4 on the road. Stetson ranks third in the ASUN shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Knights. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games for UCF.

Blackmon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 9.4 points and 1.9 rebounds for Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.