Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Sabrina Ellis chief people officer.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed Cs Luca Del Bel Belluz and James Malatesta to three-year, entry-level contracts. Activated RW Patrik Laine and G Elvis Merzlikins from injured reserve. Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Rasmus Kupari and D Jordan Spence to Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot, LW Samuel Fagemo and G Pheonix Copley from Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Rem Pitlick from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RWs Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom and C Cole Bardreau from Bridgeport (AHL). Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Nikita Zaitsev from Belleville (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned LW Bennett MacArthur from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Released D Adrien Beraldo from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned F Colin Theisen to Atlanta (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Curtis Ofori to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

SOUTH ALABAMA — Extended the contract of head football coach Kane Wommack.

