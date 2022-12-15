Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beth Haven 54, Lou. Waggener 26
Bluegrass United Home 54, Frankfort 39
Charlestown, Ind. 69, North Oldham 45
Christian Co. 66, Caldwell Co. 47
Danville Christian 67, Garrard Co. 35
Dixie Heights 62, Newport Central Catholic 37
Fort Knox 46, Lou. Southern 36
Frederick Douglass 77, Scott Co. 54
Fulton Co. 63, Cairo, Ill. 30
Glasgow 43, Adair Co. 37
Henderson Co. 58, Castle, Ind. 46
Henry Co. 50, Eminence 23
Hopkins Co. Central 40, Lyon Co. 37
Jackson Co. 63, Clay Co. 34
Knox Central 55, South Laurel 53
Lex. Tates Creek 65, Lex. Christian 35
Lou. Holy Cross 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 31
Madison Central 48, Madison Southern 35
McCracken County 50, St. Mary 17
McCreary Central 47, Wayne Co. 41
Mercer Co. 57, Burgin 9
North Hardin 57, Elizabethtown 56
North Hardin Christian 19, Frederick Fraize 6
Russell 72, West Carter 33
Shelby Valley 53, East Ridge 26
Simon Kenton 60, Lloyd Memorial 25
St. Patrick 44, Georgetown, Ohio 33
Switzerland Co., Ind. 52, Carroll Co. 45
University Heights 72, Dawson Springs 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Model vs. Barbourville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.