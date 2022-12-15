Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Beth Haven 54, Lou. Waggener 26 Bluegrass United Home 54, Frankfort 39 Charlestown, Ind. 69, North Oldham…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beth Haven 54, Lou. Waggener 26

Bluegrass United Home 54, Frankfort 39

Charlestown, Ind. 69, North Oldham 45

Christian Co. 66, Caldwell Co. 47

Danville Christian 67, Garrard Co. 35

Dixie Heights 62, Newport Central Catholic 37

Fort Knox 46, Lou. Southern 36

Frederick Douglass 77, Scott Co. 54

Fulton Co. 63, Cairo, Ill. 30

Glasgow 43, Adair Co. 37

Henderson Co. 58, Castle, Ind. 46

Henry Co. 50, Eminence 23

Hopkins Co. Central 40, Lyon Co. 37

Jackson Co. 63, Clay Co. 34

Knox Central 55, South Laurel 53

Lex. Tates Creek 65, Lex. Christian 35

Lou. Holy Cross 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 31

Madison Central 48, Madison Southern 35

McCracken County 50, St. Mary 17

McCreary Central 47, Wayne Co. 41

Mercer Co. 57, Burgin 9

North Hardin 57, Elizabethtown 56

North Hardin Christian 19, Frederick Fraize 6

Russell 72, West Carter 33

Shelby Valley 53, East Ridge 26

Simon Kenton 60, Lloyd Memorial 25

St. Patrick 44, Georgetown, Ohio 33

Switzerland Co., Ind. 52, Carroll Co. 45

University Heights 72, Dawson Springs 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Model vs. Barbourville, ccd.

