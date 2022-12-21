BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Strawbridge scores 22, Evansville…

Strawbridge scores 22, Evansville defeats Bellarmine 73-61

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 10:57 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge scored 22 points as Evansville beat Bellarmine 73-61 on Wednesday night.

Strawbridge also added five rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-9). Yacine Toumi scored 15 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 7 for 10 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Gage Bobe shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Knights (5-8) were led in scoring by Ben Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Garrett Tipton added 15 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine. Curt Hopf also had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

