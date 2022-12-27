San Jose State takes on UNLV, seeks 4th straight home win

UNLV Rebels (11-1) at San Jose State Spartans (9-4) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

UNLV Rebels (11-1) at San Jose State Spartans (9-4)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts UNLV aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 5-1 in home games. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.5.

The Rebels are 1-0 on the road. UNLV is fifth in the MWC with 14.7 assists per game led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 3.8.

The Spartans and Rebels meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 13.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Elijah Harkless is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rebels. Gilbert is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

